Poonam Dhillon Proud Of Son Anmol Thakeria Dhillon For Bagging His Debut Film 'on Merit'

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon's son, Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is all geared up for the release of his debut Bollywood film, under Sanjay Leela Bhansali's banner. He will be seen sharing the screen space with debutante Jhatalekha Malhotra in filmmaker Taranveer Singh's Tuesdays and Fridays. Although Anmol is prolific actor Poonam Dhillon's son, he spoke about bagging the role in the film on merit, in an interview with Mid-Day, and revealed that his mom is proud of him for the same.

Anmol says he'll 'work hard' to earn his place in netizens' hearts

Jhatalekha Malhotra and Anmol Thakeria Dhillon's movie Tuesdays and Fridays' release date is just around the corner as the upcoming rom-com will hit the big screen on February 19, 2021. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, lead actor Anmol recalled meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time and shared his audition's experience in a recent interview with Mid-Day. In his interaction with the portal, he not only revealed not meeting SLB before Tuesdays and Fridays' audition but also stated that his parents didn't know the filmmaker either.

Recalling his audition day for the Taranveer Singh directorial, the newcomer said that his and Jhatalekha's agency had sent them to the five-time National Film Award-winning filmmaker when he was in pursuit of new faces for the film. Anmol also shared how the Padmaavat director made him feel respected and revealed having a brief chat with him before he sent his audition and dance tapes to him.

Meanwhile, as the film is releasing at a time when the nepotism debate is at its peak, Anmol Thakeria Dhillon was also asked whether he's worried about the way he will be perceived. In his response, the young actor told the portal that he has never been in the public eye and nor does he get papped. He also adding saying both Taranveer & Jhatalekha are outsiders and revealed that all of them were given the same opportunity by SLB. Anmol also went to say that although how he will be perceived is not in his control, he will work hard to earn his place in netizens' hearts. Furthermore, he spoke about his mother's reaction to his debut and shared that Poonam Dhillon is proud of him to bag the film on his merit.

Check out the trailer of Tuesdays and Fridays on YouTube below:

