Anne Hathaway Shows Pictures Of Her New-born To A Critics Choice Awards Attendee

Considered as one of the most celebrated actors of Hollywood, Anne Hathaway has time and again proved her mettle as a movie star, as the actor’s films have managed to work wonders at the box office. Anne Hathaway, who is now a mother of two, seems to be enjoying her ‘mommy’ phase. The actor was recently seen showing pictures of her second child to her friends present at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Here are the details.

Also Read | Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Calls Hrithik Roshan The 'most Incredible Man', Posts Birthday Wish

Anne Hathaway displays photos of her second child

The recently held Critics’ Choice Awards witnessed the who’s who of the glamour and the entertainment industry, in their best attires. From Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s 'champagne' moment with Jay Z to Beyonce and Hellen Mirren and Meryl Streep’s friendship flares, fans across the world were treated with a wide range of inside pictures from the star-studded event. One such picture was shared by a fan on social media. In which actor Anne Hathaway was reportedly seen showing the pictures of her newly-born baby to an anonymous attendee. Showing the picture, Anne Hathaway reportedly introduced the Critics’ Choice Award attendee to her son, to which the onlooker passed a ‘cute’ comment.

Also Read | Anne Hathaway And Kit Harington Approached For A New Hollywood Double Feature Play

Anne Hathaway and Shulman, who are parents to the three-year-old Jonathan, have seemingly been hesitant to bring out their kids in the public eye, as there are very few pictures of their children.

i love you from the bottom of my heart💘💖💕💗💝💞💓💖💗💝💘💕💞💓💗💖💓💕💘💝💞💗💓💖💕💞💗💘💝💓💞💕💗💖💝💘💓💗💞💕💓💘💖 #AnneHathaway pic.twitter.com/a8ecpRaKW3 — hey, cutie pie (@sureoflove) January 13, 2020

Also Read | Anne Hathaway's Ravishing Red Ensembles To Take Fashion Cues From; See Pics

Anne Hathaway's next

As reported by a leading news publication, actor Anne Hathaway has been approached to play a leading role in the much-acclaimed Broadway play, Rialto Chatter. Reportedly, the play aims to hit Broadway in 2021, featuring two plays in one, as the makers have decided to put up a Double Feature act. The play also stars Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington.

Also Read | Anne Hathaway Oozes Elegance In These Stunning Red Carpet Looks, See Pics

(Promo Image Source: Anne Hathaway Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.