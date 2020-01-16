Anne Hathaway Oozes Elegance In These Stunning Red Carpet Looks, See Pics

Anne Hathaway recently gave her fans a treat when she made a comeback at Critics Choice Awards 2020 post her delivery. The actor donned a stunning golden bling dress. Anne Hathway is known for movies like The Devil Wears Prada, Les Miserables, and Interstellar. The actor has won several awards for these movies, including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award. Given below are some of the actor's best red carpet looks.

The Golden blingy ensemble

At the CCA, Anne Hathway actor wore a gold sequin dress with back detailing. She sported a middle-parted sleek hairstyle with tassel earrings. Her look was completed with a heavy base, mascara-lashed eyes and nude lips.

The Pink affair

For an award function, Anne Hathway looked flawless in a pink ensemble. She wore a pink embroidered gown with ruffle detailing on the neck. The actor completed her look with chandelier earrings and rings. She pulled off minimal nude makeup and sleeked low bun.

The saga of prints

Anne Hathway wore an animal printed gown for the Golden Globes red carpet. Her huge flared gown had a beautiful neck detailing. For her makeup, she kept it minimal with mascara laden eyes and nude lips. The actor's look was completed with studded earrings and a middle-parted sleek hairstyle.

The ravishing red look

Hathaway graced the red carpet of the Met Gala in a red gown by designer Maison Valentino. The outfit had a cutout detail, structured sleeves, and a flowy skirt. She paired her look with a custom headpiece and statement gold earrings with a mid parted low bun and nude lips.

