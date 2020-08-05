Annu Kapoor Marks 'struggle Of 38 Years In Indian Cinema', Advises Against Imitating Stars

Annu Kapoor in Bollywood is famous for his roles in movies like Vicky Donor, Dream Girl, 7 Khoon Maaf and more. He had made his debut with the critically acclaimed movie, Mandi. Earlier today, the actor took to his social media to mark 38 years of his Bollywood journey. However, unlike others who hail their success, Kapoor talked about his struggles which he feels have been more consistent. Here's what this is about.

Annu Kapoor marks his 38 years of struggle in Bollywood

On Annu Kapoor's Instagram account, he posted a picture which said that June 29 marks his 38 years in Bollywood. He came to the City of Dreams in 1982 with ₹419 and 25 paise in his pockets. The caption also reads, "Celebrating my struggle of 38 years in Indian cinema". Take a look at the post:

Also Read: 'There's Favoritism In The Film Industry': Annu Kapoor, Johny Lever's Daughter Jamie Opine

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Annu Kapoor opened up about his journey in the Indian film industry. For those who are eyeing to become an actor, he advises that they should maintain their individuality. He asked them not to become another Salman Khan or Hrithik Roshan. He also said that every individual's journey is different and unless the audience favours them, just having talent and a burning passion will not help.

Annu Kapoor also revealed that he has never been "greedy" for money, onscreen role or fame. Talking about his life, Kapoor revealed that he had run a tea stall and fried food stall amid other things to eke out his living. He was aware of what "struggle" means by the time he set his foot in Bollywood. He further continued that talent cannot be ignored in any workplace. But if they do then it is their loss. This is the reason, according to him, that those who work hard can survive any storm.

The Vicky Donor actor also talked about the struggles he faced. recalling his own hurdles in life, Annu Kapoor said that difficulties will always be a part of one's life. But one has to power through them without "falling from grace and honour". He also added that in life, he has learned never to trust someone until trying and testing them.

Annu Kapoor added that until an "actor becomes a star", he is not considered worthy. The actor also mentioned that although he has overcome his initial hurdles of surviving in the industry, he still considers himself as a "struggler". He also advised everyone to have a plan B to help them survive any situation.

Also Read: Annu Kapoor To Make Comeback On TV After Decade; Joins Rupali Ganguly Starrer 'Anupamaa'

Also Read: Had Nepotism Really Worked, Sunny Deol's Son Would Be Like Tom Cruise, Says Annu Kapoor

Also Read: Annu Kapoor Opens Up On Favouritism & Hypocrisy In Bollywood, Says 'people Are Diabolic'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.