Had Nepotism Really Worked, Sunny Deol's Son Would Be Like Tom Cruise, Says Annu Kapoor

Actor Annu Kapoor recently spoke to a news daily about nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood, due to the controversies that have sparked after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Mr India actor said that nepotism does not work in Bollywood. He also added that if it did work, Sunny Deol’s son ''would be like Tom Cruise''. Read on to know more details:

Annu Kapoor on nepotism in Bollywood

Annu Kapoor, who is known for films like Mr India, The Fakir of Venice, 7 Khoon Maaf, Jolly LLB 2, among others, recently opened up about the issue of nepotism in Bollywood. In an interview with a leading daily, the actor said that “favouritism, hypocrisy, corruption” has always been an important part of “Indian society”. He further said that these same principles also exist in the film industry as it is a by-product of our society.

Kapoor further added that expecting a “fair play” would be like “living in a fool’s paradise”. He said that “they” have money and power, so one either does at they are told or otherwise, but there sure are no arguments or reasoning. The actor did not point fingers at anyone or did not name any specific actor or director.

Talking about the Indian mentality, the actor said that our “frenzy or hatred” towards our ‘idols’ has not ever been based on “any particular logic”. He then added that ''Indians will build temples for their favourite actors or will start hating the actors to an extent that they pass judgments and verdicts on them, there is no in-between''. The Param Vir Chakra actor further said that sometimes media “desperately needs this for their own benefits” and they trigger speculations.

Talking about nepotism, the actor said that a father or a mother will try their best and do their duties by providing their children with support and guidance in any way possible. He said that it cannot be called wrong. Further speaking, the actor said that if nepotism did really exist, then Vashu Bhagnani’s son, Harry Baweja’s son, Sunny Deol’s son, and even Big B’s son would have been in the ''leagues of actors like Tom Cruise''.

