Annu Kapoor Opens Up On Favouritism & Hypocrisy In Bollywood, Says 'people Are Diabolic'

Vidyut Jammwal’s recent tweet slamming an OTT platform for not inviting him for his film’s release has once again triggered the favouritism debate in the industry and the recent to address the issue is actor Annu Kapoor. In an interview with a news daily, Annu Kapoor spoke about the ‘undeniable’ favouritism that exists in the industry and remarked that favouritism, hypocrisy, corruption have always been an integral part of the Indian society. Adding to the same, Annu Kapoor mentioned that expecting a genuine and fair play in the film industry would be like living in a fool’s paradise.

Backing his claims, Annu Kapoor explained that ‘they’ have money power and people have no option but to dance to their tunes, without arguing or reasoning. Adding to the same, Annu Kapoor remarked that the world is full of diabolic people and at this juncture, they’re only scared of the coronavirus. Elaborating his views on the revival of ‘Insider vs Outsider’ debate post-Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Annu Kapoor explained that people either ‘build temples for their favourite film stars or they start hating them to the extent that they often pass verdicts to prosecute the target’. The actor also blamed the media for triggering speculations. Annu Kapoor further labelled nepotism as ‘patronage bestowed upon in politics or business world’.

Vidyut Jammwal invites controversy

Recently, Disney Hoststar bought the premiere rights of seven Hindi films, which includes Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Khuda Haafiz, Dil Bechara and Lootcase. However, Jammwal expressed his unhappiness over not being invited for the announcement and he posted a tweet addressing the issue. Take a look:

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES https://t.co/rWfHBy2d77 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 29, 2020

Soon after Vidyut Jammwal expressed his displeasure over the issue, Bollywood celebrities like Tanushree Dutta, Genelia D'Souza, Aahana Kumra and Kangana Ranaut backed the actor and expressed their disappointment on social media. Actor Kunal Kemmu, whose film didn't get an invite, too, expressed his disappointment and posted a tweet, addressing the issue. Take a look:

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai 🙏 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

