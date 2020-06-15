Arjun Kapoor recalls last chat with Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'I hope u have found peace'

The news of the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock. Several stars took to social media to express the astonishment over his decision to take the drastic step. Recently Arjun Kapoor took to his social media and shared a screenshot of his text exchange with Sushant during the Kedarnath release where Arjun reached out to the actor and congratulated him for the film.

Arjun Kapoor recalls last conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput

Arjun, who was left heartbroken after hearing the devastating news, shared a screenshot of his conversation on his Instagram page. The 2 States actor expressed the pain he felt Sushant was going through as he missed his mother during the release of his film Kedarnath. In the screenshots, he congratulated the star for the film and also and also expressed his excitement his next film Sonchiriya which released in 2019.

Arjun captioned the screenshots and wrote that these messages were exchanged 18 months ago when he posted about his mother just a week after the release of Kedarnath. According to Arjun, he assumed that Sushant was missing her mother while the movie was being celebrated. Arjun further wrote that he does not know him well enough though their paths crossed at several events and screenings. Arjun also confessed that he understands and feel the pain of losing bearings and feeling that void of his mother. At last the actor prayed for the departed soul and wrote that he hopes that Sushant is now in a much happier space and must have found his peace.

Scores of celebrities thronged social media as soon as they heard about the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. To name a few were Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani and many more.

The actor passed away at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from ceiling fan by his housemaid. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for depression from the past six months. The cops did not recover any suicide note from his place. The actor's last rites will be taking place in Bihar on Monday.

An official statement by the team of Sushant Singh Rajput

It pains us to share that Sushant singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

