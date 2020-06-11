'Gulabo Sitabo': Arjun Kapoor Nails Tongue Twister, Nominates Important Team Member

A film involving the big names is coming out after three months, and so does the ‘challenge’ that usually precedes the release. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, most of the stars took out time to participate in the tongue twister challenge for Gulabo Sitabo. Hours before the Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana movie hit the web, Arjun Kapoor also joined in.

The actor too gave the tricky ‘Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar sitabo, sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal gulabo’ and didn’t face much of a hurdle, except almost going out of breath towards the end. The Ishaqzaade star also displayed fun stickers of Big B and Ayushmann during the challenge, before urging his fans to watch the film.

Arjun had an interesting nomination, as the challenge involves. A very important member of the team of Gulabo Sitabo was yet to do the challenge, the Captain of the Ship himself, Shoojit Sircar. Arjun was curious to see ‘Dada’ performing the challenge as sending ‘all the love’ to the team.

Here's the post

Earlier, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Yami Gautam had also given the tongue twister a try in their unique ways.

Meanwhile, Gulabo Sitabo is the story of a tenant, played by Ayushmann and the various ways the landlord, essayed by Amitabh Bachchan, tries to rid him from his property. The movie is the first time the duo is working together, with both giving hits with Shoojit Sircar before in Vicky Donor and Piku respectively. The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, among others.

