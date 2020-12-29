Anshula Kapoor Thanks Janhvi, Khushi For Bringing 'the Warm And Fuzzies' On Her Birthday

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor recently threw a birthday party for their sister Anshula Kapoor. Anshula mentioned on Instagram that she really did not want to celebrate her birthday, but 'sunshine' Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor made it very memorable for her. Take a look at her post:

Anshula Kapoor's birthday

In the video, fans can spot a bunch of balloons around a dining table. The balloons have 'Love you' written on them and Anshula gave the video a retro edit as well. She mentioned in her caption that she really did not want to celebrate her birthday this year but her 'cuties' Janvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor 'brought the warm and fuzzies to' her house. She then confessed that the girls had made her smile 'so big'. Finally, she thanked her sisters for being her 'sunshine' and also thanked them for making her laugh till her tummy hurt.

Many fans liked and added sweet comments on the post. Most fans wished Anshula while others mentioned that they wanted to see more pictures. Take a look

Pic Credit: Anshula Kapoor's Instagram

Anshula Kapoor is quite active on her Instagram and quite often posts pictures of herself and her family. In a recent post, fans can spot a throwback picture of Anshula. She is a teenager in the post and is seen sitting on a ride. The post adds - 'And the carousel never stops turning'. Many fans showered the post with love and mentioned that Anshula looked quite adorable in the post. Have a look:

In another post, fans can spot Anshula with her entire family. Fans can see Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor in the post. The picture is a candid and everyone is seen laughing. The only person missing from this picture is Sonam Kapoor and the post was shared on the occasion of Diwali. Many fans added warm Diwali wishes on the post. Other fans added that the Kapoor family looked very good in the picture. Have a look:

