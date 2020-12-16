Janhvi Kapoor Shares Sun-kissed Pictures On Instagram With A 'sunny' Caption

Janhvi Kapoor is quite active on social media, and regularly keeps her fans and followers updated on her life. The Dhadak actor shares behind the scenes pictures to pictures from photoshoots and also gives her followers a glimpse of her dance rehearsals. The actor took to Instagram recently and posted a series of photos of herself, looking like a ray of sunshine. Read more about the post.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner's Birthday Wish For Janhvi Kapoor Goes Viral; Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post

The Gunjan Saxena actor took to Instagram and posted a series of five pictures, where she could be seen wearing a lime green top and paired it with a pearl neckpiece with a star pendant. Kapoor also wore simple hoop earrings and kept her long hair open to complete the look. She could be seen smiling in all five pictures, with sun rays falling on her face. The actor kept her caption pretty basic and just posted a sun and a leaf emoji. You can see the post here.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor 'makes A Booboo' In Rehearsals, Sister Khushi Looks Least Interested

As soon as Janhvi posted the pictures, her fans and followers bombarded the comments section with compliments for the actor. The post received more than 210k likes within an hour of posting and about 1400 comments. While one follower commented saying "Stunning", another one wrote about she is slaying in the pictures. Most of the comments were heart and fire emojis by her fans. The actor has around 9.2 million followers on Instagram. You can see some of the comments here.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Instagram Update Sums Up All Of Ours 2020 Perfectly, See Here

Janhvi's Instagram has a lot of fun pictures from her holidays and getaways. She recently posted pictures of herself from the beach, where she could be seen wearing a shirt and shorts, with the same tie-dye pattern. The actor also shared photos from a recent photoshoot where she was seen looking hot in a black denim dress. She wore black boots to finish the look, with open hair. Janhvi posed looking at the camera and in the first frame, she can be seen giving an intense and sensual look. The second picture was quite the opposite as it saw Janhvi making a weird expression. See the posts here.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Clicks Stepsisters Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor Goofing Around; See Pictures

Image Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.