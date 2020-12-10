Arjun Kapoor Clicks Stepsisters Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor Goofing Around; See Pictures

On December 9, 2020, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in his story. In the picture, Janhvi and Khushi can be seen goofing around in front of a wall painting. Arjun captioned the story picture asking his fans, “@janhvikapoor can u spot @khushi05k???” Arjun Kapoor reportedly shares a deep bond with his stepsisters Janhvi and Khushi. He often shares snippets with the duo on social media.

Arjun Kapoor shares a pic of Janhvi Kapoor on his IG stories

In the picture, Janhvi can be seen wearing a multi-coloured t-shirt and a pink and white coloured pyjama. Janhvi wore no make-up and kept her hair loose. On the other hand, Khushi wore an all-black casual outfit and held her half hair by a clip. The picture is clicked by Arjun Kapoor as the duo goofed around.

In his another post, Arjun shared a collage of pictures with Rakul Preet Singh, Janhvi Kapoor reacted with a thumbs up and commented, “Looking so cute” in her story. In the picture, Rakul and Arjun can be seen goofing around while posing for the picture. He captioned the image as, “Picture Shuroo… other information bhi upload hogi soon (Other information will be uploaded soon)”.

Arjun has expressed his happiness with the presence of Janhvi and Khushi in his life on his Instagram handle often. According to the Hindustan Times, the actor said that because they don’t live together, they are not in each other’s faces. This allows them to get to know each other at a steady pace. He further stated that he is happy with their presence in his life and he did it for his dad Boney Kapoor.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Panipat as Sadashiv Rao Bhau. He has three movies releasing next- Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar also starring Parineeti Chopra alongside Arjun; Sardar & Grandson featuring Rakul Preet Singh, Kanwaljit Singh and Arjun; and Bhoot Police starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam. The actor is currently rumoured to be dating Malaika Arora. The couple also jetted off to the Maldives on a vacation recently.

Image Source: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

