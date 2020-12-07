Janhvi Kapoor 'makes A Booboo' In Rehearsals, Sister Khushi Looks Least Interested

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a dance video of herself which included her sister Khushi Kapoor as a spectator. Janhvi Kapoor’s dance videos also showed how she 'made a booboo' of herself. In the two videos, the actor can be seen rehearsing her dance moves in a room while her sister, Khushi Kapoor can be seen relaxing on a blue couch set up at the back.

Janhvi Kapoor’s dance videos

In the video, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen in an elegant set of green kurta and palazzos while Khushi Kapoor can be seen in her comfy mode with a white t-shirt on and using her phone. The first video illustrated the complete rehearsal of Janhvi’s dance while for the next one, she shared another clip of her rehearsal depicting how she goofed up in the middle of her rehearsal right when Khushi Kapoor looked at her. In the caption, she penned that she hoped that her fans were 'more amused' than her sister Khushi Kapoor was.

She continued by asking her fans to swipe and watch her next video in which they could see her make a 'booboo'. Her fans were delighted to watch Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram video and took to her comments section to show how much they loved her new dance video and the way she made a goof-up in between the video. Let’s take a look at some of the fans’ reactions.





Janhvi Kapoor also shared this video a while ago when she was seen rehearsing with her trainer. In the video, she can be seen in a beautiful pink coloured kurta which gave a perfect flair while she was dancing. In the caption, she stated how she was missing her classroom and added how anywhere and everywhere could become a classroom for her.

Also read Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Posts Pictures With Husband Anand, Says He Makes 'everyday Phenomenal'

Also read Arjun Kapoor Says 'hello From The Other Side' As He Shoots For 'Bhoot Police', See Here

Here’s another one from the list of Janhvi Kapoor’s dance videos where she can be seen in a stunning blue kurta dancing to the tunes of a popular song from Bollywood. She perfectly rehearsed the dance routine but ended up losing her balance though she managed to give it a dramatic end. In the caption, she stated how one has to improve an overdramatic end when they lose balance.

Also read Kylie Jenner's Birthday Wish For Janhvi Kapoor Goes Viral; Watch Video

Also read Janhvi Kapoor's Latest Instagram Update Sums Up All Of Ours 2020 Perfectly, See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.