Ekta Kapoor's Movies Directed By Popular Film Director Milan Luthria

Ekta Kapoor has not only produced Television series but also been a part of several movies. The prominent producer has also collaborated with several directors and actors throughout her career. Her collaboration with popular film director, Milan Luthria has been very successful. So, here are Ekta Kapoor-produced films that are helmed by Milan Luthria:

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai got released in the year 2010 and the movie is directed by Milan Luthria and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The 2010 gangster film features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Kangana Ranaut, Prachi Desai and Randeep Hooda in key roles. Produced under the banner name Balaji Motion Pictures, the movie is a sequel to Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara!

Milan Luthria's directorial went on to become a huge success and the movie received several awards and accolades. Milan Luthria won the BIG Star Most Entertaining Director Award, Stardust Award for Dream Director and he was nominated for several other awards as well. Ekta Kapoor, the producer, also managed to bag several awards and accolades for the movie.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara

This is yet another collaboration between director Milan Luthria and producer Ekta Kapoor. The 2013 film features Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles. The gangster film features some scenic locations including Oman, Qantab, Qurum, and several others and viewers praised the beautiful locations showcased in the film.

Although the movie did not manage to perform well at the box office, the soundtrack, the dialogues and the scenic locations featured in the movie went on to grab massive attention. Some of the memorable songs from the movie include Yeh Tune Kya Kiya and Tayyab Ali. Akshay Kumar was nominated for Best Actor Award in a negative role.

The Dirty Picture

The Dirty Picture got released in the year 2011 and it features Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor in prominent roles. The movie, which is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the last decade. The movie received a massive number of awards and accolades. Vidya Balan received widespread acclaim for her performance.

There are several aspects that contributed to the success of the film, including the storyline, the songs, the actor's performance, and several other factors. Vidya Balan essayed the role of Reshma/ Silk, who is a highly independent woman and leaves her home with aims to pursue her dreams of being in films. The tracks of the movie, composed by Vishal-Shekhar, went on to become smash-hits. Some of the most unforgettable songs include Ooh La La and Ishq Sufiana.

