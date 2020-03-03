Salman Khan's Most Adorable Photos With Katrina Kaif You Should Not Miss

Over the years, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have entertained the audience with their on-screen chemistry and their acting skills. The duo last worked together in the movie Bharat, that gained huge attention. Fans love watching them working together and not to mention, their amazing on-screen chemistry.

Apart from this, the two are often seen posting pictures together. Be it on sets or simply hanging out, the duo is pretty active on social media and fans love watching their adorable photos. Here are some of their best pictures together.

Salman Khan's photos with Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif featured in the drama film - Bharat. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in the lead roles along with Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The flick portrays the perspective of a common man on India's history after gaining freedom and it follows his life from childhood to old age. Salman Khan portrays the role of Bharat Kumar and Katrina Kaif plays Kumud Raina in the flick.

The two have been featuring in several movies together. They are among the superhit jodis in Bollywood and the audience love watching them together. They featured in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvvraaj, Partner and many more.

