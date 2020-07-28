Did You Know Dulquer Salman Holds A Degree In Business Administration?

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the highly successful actors in the South film industry. He has been a part of a wide range of films, from essaying the role of a carefree guy, irresponsible guy to a mature lover. He made his acting debut with the film titled Second Show as Harilal 'Lalu' and since then has delivered several hits throughout his acting career. However, there are many aspects about his life that fans are still not aware of. Many of them are unaware of the fact that he holds a BBA degree. Read on to know more about the story:

Did you know Dulquer Salmaan holds a BBA degree?

Dulquer Salmaan initially had dreams to pursue a career in acting. Talking about Dulquer Salmaan's early education, it is known that he completed his primary level education from TOC-H Public School that is located in Vyttila, Kochi. The actor completed his secondary level education from Chennai, which is at Sishya School. Dulquer Salmaan, however, is known to have completed his higher education in the United States of America. Many are unaware that Salmaan graduated from Purdue University (in Indiana) and earned a bachelor's degree in Business Management.

ALSO READ | Mammootty, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier And Other Celeb-inspired Posters To 'break-the-chain'

It is known that the actor even worked in an IT business based in Dubai. Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan chose to step in the acting industry after signing up for a three-month course at one of their acting studios. Salmaan, in an interview, said that he decided to pursue a career in acting as he thought his life became monotonous.

ALSO READ | Prabhas' 'Darling' Movie Songs His Fans Should Add To Their Playlist

On the professional front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Varane Avashyamund. Both films released in the month of February. The actor has several upcoming projects in his line up. He will next be seen in Kurup and Vaan. The upcoming romantic-drama film, Vaan is directed by RA Karthik and Kurup is directed by Srinath Rajendran.

ALSO READ | KS Chithra's Birthday: Mohanlal & Other Celebs Who Wished The Legendary Singer

Apart from gaining widespread recognition for his work in films, Dulquer Salmaan has also ventured into music. He has sung songs like Johny Mone Johny, Njan Poneanutta, Ormakal, Chundari Penne, and others. Ther songs he has sung are widely popular among fans and his singing has received critical acclaim.

ALSO READ | Siddharth Jadhav To Subodh Bhave: What Were Marathi Celebs Upto This Weekend?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.