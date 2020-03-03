The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' Gets Love From Vicky Kaushal, Actor Urges Fans To Watch The Film

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad is getting great response from the critics and audiences alike. Taapsee's fellow actor Vicky Kaushal is all praises for the film.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
taapsee pannu

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad is garnering praises from everywhere and now the latest addition to this list is Vicky Kaushal. Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and praised Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. In his Instagram post, Vicky Kaushal also urged his fans to watch the film.

Vicky Kaushal is all praises for 'Thappad'

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. The Pink actor has delivered several critically and commercially successful films at the box-office. Another addition to this list is Taapsee Pannu’s recently released film, Thappad. Thappad is a film that follows the storyline of a woman (Taapsee Pannu) who files for divorce from her husband (Pavail Gulati) after the later slaps her.

Also read | 'Thappad' Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Expected To See An Increase

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad is garnering praises from not just the critics but from the audience as well. Now, the latest addition to this list of admirers is Taapsee Pannu’s Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal. Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and praised the film, tagging the entire cast of Thappad in his Instagram story. He then wrote, “Bohot achi aur Zaroori Film. Kamaal ki writing, Kamaal ke performances! Please do go and watch. Loved it!''.

Also read | Interesting Trivia About Taapsee Pannu That You Probably Didn't Know About

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Along with Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, Thappad also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra. Thappad marks the second collaboration between Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha. The duo has previously worked on the film Mulk back in 2018.

Apart from enjoying Thappad's positive reviews and success, Taapsee Pannu is also gearing up for her next films. The Pink actor will be next seen in Haseena Dilruba alongside Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey. Taapsee is also set to star in two sports-based films, namely Rashami Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Thappad' Packs Good Weekend At Box Office, Numbers Here

Also read | 'Thappad': Taapsee Pannu Shares Message By 'little One' As Film Makes Decent Opening At BO

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MEA
INDIA SUMMONS IRANIAN ENVOY
Babul Supriyo
SUPRIYO MOCKS RAHUL FOR INTL TRAVEL
Coronavirus
PUBLIC HEALTH AND JOURNALISM
Karnataka
K'TAKA MINISTER'S EMERGENCY MEETING
AAP
DELHI VIOLENCE: AAP PROTESTS
Giriraj Singh
BJP NETAS: COW DUNG FOR CORONAVIRUS