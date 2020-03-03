Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' Gets Love From Vicky Kaushal, Actor Urges Fans To Watch The Film

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad is garnering praises from everywhere and now the latest addition to this list is Vicky Kaushal. Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and praised Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. In his Instagram post, Vicky Kaushal also urged his fans to watch the film.

Vicky Kaushal is all praises for 'Thappad'

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. The Pink actor has delivered several critically and commercially successful films at the box-office. Another addition to this list is Taapsee Pannu’s recently released film, Thappad. Thappad is a film that follows the storyline of a woman (Taapsee Pannu) who files for divorce from her husband (Pavail Gulati) after the later slaps her.

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad is garnering praises from not just the critics but from the audience as well. Now, the latest addition to this list of admirers is Taapsee Pannu’s Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal. Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and praised the film, tagging the entire cast of Thappad in his Instagram story. He then wrote, “Bohot achi aur Zaroori Film. Kamaal ki writing, Kamaal ke performances! Please do go and watch. Loved it!''.

Along with Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, Thappad also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra. Thappad marks the second collaboration between Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha. The duo has previously worked on the film Mulk back in 2018.

Apart from enjoying Thappad's positive reviews and success, Taapsee Pannu is also gearing up for her next films. The Pink actor will be next seen in Haseena Dilruba alongside Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey. Taapsee is also set to star in two sports-based films, namely Rashami Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.

