'Thappad' Maker Anubhav Sinha Reveals He Hired More Women In His Team Post #MeToo Movement

Anubhav Sinha is grabbing a lot of headlines since the time his movie Thappad has been released. The director has beautifully encapsulated the struggles of a woman suffering from domestic violence and trying to get out of it. Thappad reviews are packed with praises for Anubhav as well as Taapsee Pannu.

Anubhav Sinha hires more women

Anubhav Sinha shows that he stands for gender quality not only through his movies, but also through his actions in real life. According to an article in a leading daily, the director did an interview where he revealed that after the #MeToo movement, he hired more women in his team. The director shared that he told his friend and co-worker Sagar to hire more women in the crew. He wanted only women in the team. He shared that he is personally sensitive to women and that people cannot give him all the credit.

Anubhav Sinha also revealed that people's appreciation is very scary for him. He talked about how he received such appreciation after the release on Article 15. Sinha revealed that he ran off to Gulmarg and stayed in the mountains where there was no network. According to him, people's appreciation works as pressure for him as he starts wondering what he will do next. He said that he thinks that he cannot deliver anything that is average.

The movie Thappad was released on February 28, 2020. It starred Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Maya Sarao, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Tanvi Azmi. It has crossed the collection of ₹ 21.14 Crores after Day 6.

