Anubhav Sinha Says People Should Let Sushant Singh Rajput Rest

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has stirred up a debate on nepotism in Bollywood. It has also led to several celebs feeling that people are using the late actor’s name to vilify others. Now, director Anubhav Sinha has stepped forward and stated that people should let the actor rest in peace now. Read on to know more details:

Anubhav Sinha on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Recently, Anubhav Sinha, who is known for films likes Article 15, Mulk, and Thappad, reportedly came forward and talked about the ongoing issues in Bollywood, to a news portal. Several issues surfaced after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and the director feels that it is “ridiculous”. Rajput’s name is being used to stir up controversies, he said, and the Sinha said that he would “allow that young boy to rest”.

Talking about Rajput’s mental health, the director said that he must have been very ''disturbed, restless, and not at peace” at all. He further said that we should “let him be” for some time. Sinha further added that it is not easy to take our own life, “especially when you are doing rather well”. He then said that we “need to keep quiet” but a lot has been “spoken”.

Anubhav Sinha reportedly said that he suspects there is some politics behind all this which has seeped into the matter and it is not good for anyone. He further added that people should think about him and his family. Talking about the current situation, Sinha said that there is some sort of drama every day and it is disturbing, as he said he himself is disturbed.

Sinha then reportedly said that he made his first film at the age of 36, whereas Rajput was just 34 years old, and it is one of the reasons that Sinha is disturbed by the death of the young actor. He also stated that the current events that have followed the actor’s death are “agenda-driven”. It is one of the reasons that the director does not want to participate in any of it, Sinha said.

