Anubhav Sinha Talks About Theatrical Business; Calls Movie-watching A 'community Event'

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has opined on the prevalent concerns raised by the cinema exhibition sector about the business of the theatres in India which is likely to get affected due to the lockdown in the country. He took to Twitter and said that watching a film is a community event in India and has always been a favourite activity. Nothing, according to the Thappad director, will change the theatre-going experience for the movie lovers even after the lockdown is lifted.

Nothing will change the theatrical business in India. NOTHING!!! Here the big blockbusters are not only about the film. It is an event. It is a community event. It won’t change. I hope you saw the liquor shop queues. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) May 8, 2020

Recently, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) had appealed to studio partners, producers, artists and content creators to support the cinema exhibition sector by holding their films and releasing them in theatres once they're opened again. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official statement issued by the association urging those who are ready to release their films to hold on them, so that viewers can enjoy the time-tested method of a theatrical release.

IMPORTANT... Multiplex Association of #India urges producers, Studios to respect exclusive theatrical window... Support cinema exhibition sector by releasing films in theatres, once they reopen... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... pic.twitter.com/Zrs1mkyOjW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2020

Many films that couldn't be released due to the government imposed lockdown and the subsequent shutting down of theatres are now considering a digital premiere on the many OTT platforms available to us. The possibility of a digital release threatens the market of the cinema exhibitors that sustain on the footfalls in theatres. MAI has addressed the issue and stated that when the crisis ends, the combination of the demand and the promise of new movies would boost film business and contribute massively in reviving the industry.

