Anubhav Sinha Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says 'can’t Fathom What Hurt Him'

The news of the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left the entire entertainment industry devastated. Numerous stars are taking to their social media to express their sadness over death while paying their homage to the actor. Recently filmmaker Anubhav Sinha mourned the death with a post on social media. The director wrote that he could not sleep the entire night after hearing the news.

Anubhav Sinha pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The Thappad filmmaker shared the post on his Twitter handle and expressed his sadness over the tragic news. He wrote that he didn’t know Sushant very well, but, still, the news made him tossing and turning all night. The ace director wrote that he has seen both Patna and Bandra and considered a long journey for the Kedarnath actor that he completed in 34 years. At last, Anubhav wrote that he is still unable to think what struck so hard to the actor that made him take such a big decision in his life.

Didn’t know him at all. Never met him I think. But was tossing and turning all night. I’ve seen Patna and I’ve seen Bandra. It’s a long journey in 34 years. Can’t fathom what hurt him so hard. Sleep well boy!!! — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 15, 2020

Apart from the filmmaker, other actors also expressed their grief over the heart-breaking news. Actor Arjun Kapoor recently shared a screenshot of his conversation on his Instagram page. The 2 States actor expressed the pain he felt Sushant was going through as he missed his mother during the release of his film Kedarnath. In the screenshots, he congratulated the star for the film and also and also expressed his excitement in his next film Sonchiriya which released in 2019. Scores of celebrities thronged social media as soon as they heard about the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. To name a few were Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and many more.

The actor passed away at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for depression from the past six months. The cops did not recover any suicide note from his place.

An official statement was released by the team of Sushant Singh Rajput



''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

