John Cena Pays Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput, Shares Picture Of Late ‘Chhichhore’ Star

WWE legend John Cena recently took to Instagram and paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. John Cena shared a monochrome image of Sushant Singh Rajput in which the actor can be seen wearing a white shirt. John Cena has voiced his admiration for Indian cinema in numerous interviews and also said that he loves to interact with celebrities on Instagram. Last month, John Cena paid tribute to Bollywood legends Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan by sharing their photos on Instagram after their tragic deaths.

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday

On Sunday, police confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput took his life in his Bandra home. They were reportedly informed by the domestic help, who entered the apartment with the help of others after Sushant Singh Rajput did not answer the door. His body was later taken to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem where it was confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. After hearing the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his family left Patna for Mumbai. According to sources, the family will get Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains on Monday which the family will take back to Patna for the last rites.

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Sushant Singh Rajput’s incredible career

Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after his entertaining performance on the TV show, Pavitra Rishta. He made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che, which was loved by fans. After that, Sushant Singh Rajput did a number of stellar movies including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, both of which entered the ₹100 crore club. Apart from these, Sushant Singh Rajput also acted in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Sonchiriya which was hailed by critics. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the Hindi adaptation of John Greene's book, Fault in Our Stars.

John Cena’s recent WWE appearance

After taking a long break from wrestling, John Cena returned to WWE SmackDown a few days before WrestleMania 36. He arrived at SmackDown to announce his retirement but was confronted by ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, who challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 36. John Cena and Bray Wyatt faced each other in an incredible Firefly Fun House match where Bray Wyatt emerged victorious. Since then, John Cena has not appeared in WWE. According to many, John Cena could make an appearance at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam PPV.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com, John Cena Instagram