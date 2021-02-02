Ayushmann Khurrana Releases His Intriguing Look From Anubhav Sinha's 'Anek'

A number of speculations have been doing rounds about what is the next project of director Anubhav Sinha and whether it will be a political drama, an action thriller or some other genre altogether. Well, it is finally time for all the rumours and guesses to die down as the director has teamed up again with his Article 15 actor Ayushmann Khurrana for a project titled Anek. Read along to know more about the movie and other details.

Article 15 duo Abhinav Sinha & Ayushmann Khurrana collaborate for a new film

Next in Ayushmann Khurrana’s kitty is Anubhav Sinha directorial titled Anek. This is the second movie that the actor-director duo is doing together followed by their 2019 critically acclaimed crime drama Article 15 which had Ayushmann Khurana playing the lead role of IPS officer Ayan Ranjan. A lot of details about the movie's genre or other cast member have not been revealed as of yet.

Khurrana and Sinha, both took to their Instagram recently and shared a picture of the movie clapboard on their profile, hence adding up to the fans’ anticipation. Ayushmann also shared his look from the movie, and that his character will be named Joshua. The actor wrote, “Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. #ANEK. Here's presenting my look as Joshua produced by @anubhavsinhaa and #BhushanKumar”.

According to sources, Anek has already gone on floors just a few days ago and the makers have chalked-out a widespread filming schedule across North East India. Another element of excitement besides the actor-director collaborating again is Ayushmann Khurrana’s raw look as Joshua causing eagerness among the fans. This avatar of the actor has never been seen before on screen.

It has also been revealed that Anek is going to be one of Anubhav Sinha’s most expensive and big-scale project in recent times. Apart from directing the film, Anubhav Sinha is also co-producing it with Bhushan Kumar under their banners Benaras Media Works and T-Series, respectively. Prior to this, the director has delivered one after the other critically acclaimed and box-office hits which include Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad.

