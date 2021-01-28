Ayushmann Khurrana Plays Cricket In Between Shots, Fans Cheer Him On; Watch

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his versatile acting, singing, music composing, and affinity towards literature, in particular poetry. The multi-talented actor is often seen sharing snippets of his poetry on Instagram which the fans go gaga over. His recent post wishing his wife on her birthday on Instagram left the fans gushing and speechless. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram has over 13 million followers, with his army of followers growing every day. The Dream Girl actor recently took to Instagram to post a video of him playing cricket in between shots.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Videos on Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in Assam shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s next directorial venture. He posted a series of three videos, wherein you can see him enjoying a game of gully cricket with his fellow cast and crew members. Ayushmann Khurrana’s videos are captioned with ‘In Between Shots!! #Northeast’. In Ayushmann Khurrana's videos, the actor is seen surrounded by the hills, showing the scenic beauty of Assam. The first two videos are of Ayushmann batting in a sleeveless tank looking all rugged and pumped up. In the third video, little girls from Assam are enjoying the friendly game of cricket and are cheering the actor on by chanting his name over and over. Check out the sporty video below:

Ayushmann’s fans loved the view of their favourite star playing cricket and Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram comment sections were filled with heart and fire emojis to show their love for the actor. Actor and Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurana also left some emojis in the comment section along with dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan. Here are some reactions;





Ayushmann Khurrana’s Movies

Ayushmann has decided to take a long break in 2019 from films to focus on his wife and kids. Post his hiatus, the actor recently wrapped up his shoot for Abhishek Kapoor’s next Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He is currently in Kaziranga, Assam shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s spy thriller which is yet to be titled. This movie is supposed to be the biggest film that the actor has signed till date. 2021 has a significant number of Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies releasing. He has Shoot the Piano Player releasing in May 2021 and Doctor G in June. Ayushmann Khurrana's movies also include the remake of Chhoti Si Baat, Googly and in Badhaai Ho 2.

