Anubhav Sinha Regrets Not Meeting Saroj Khan In Hospital, Says 'I Feel So Terrible'

The demise of ace choreographer has left all in a state of shock. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha mourns the loss of Saroj Khan and repents that he could not pay her a visit to the hospital despite knowing the fact that she is hospitalized. Anubha shared this terrible feeling on social media. He further felt sorry for his acts and wrote that even though he kept track of his health which he felt was not enough.

Anubhav Sinha regrets not meeting Saroj Khan in hospital

Anubhav shared a throwback picture with Saroj Khan from the happier times where the two can be seen smiling while posing for the camera. While captioning the post, the Thappad director revealed that he was continuously keeping a track of the health of the legendary choreographer, which he feels was just not enough. At last, Anubhav apologized for his acts and wrote, “Sorry Masterji.”

I knew she was in the hospital and I didn’t go see her once. I feel so terrible about this. Just keeping track of her health made me feel I cared. May be not enough... Sorry Master Ji. #SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/uoHyM15nsv — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 4, 2020

Anubhav kept updated fans about the health of Saroj Khan. Sometime back when she was admitted to the hospital over-breathing issues, it was the director who informed fans about her conditions and even wrote that Saroj ji was keeping well. Anubhav had then shared a post on Twitter and wrote that he spoke to the people looking after the health of the choreographer and was informed that Saroj Ji is doing well and is still admitted in the hospital. He had also informed fans that she will be discharged in a day or two. He had consoled all the fans and wrote that there is nothing to worry about and she was admitted after she felt. Further, he mentioned that Saroj Khan has been tested negative for COVID-19 too.

The veteran choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on June 3 due to a cardiac arrest. She was admitted to the city's Guru Nanak hospital after she complained of breathing issues on June 20.

Saroj Khan career

Saroj Khan started her career as a child artist at the age of three. She played the role of Shyama in the movie Nazraana. She learned to dance while working under film choreographer B. Sohanlal. Later, she herself shifted to choreography, first as an assistant choreographer and later getting her break as an independent choreographer, with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974. However, she gained major recognition with her work with Sridevi.

