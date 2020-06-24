Anubhav Sinha updates fans about Saroj Khan's health, says she is 'doing well'

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after she complained of breathing problems. According to reports citing a source close to the choreographer, she was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 20. Recently, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared Saroj Khan's health update on his social media and wrote that there was 'nothing to worry'.

Anubhav Sinha updates about Saroj Khan health

Anubhav wrote that he spoke to the people looking after the health of the choreographer and was informed that Saroj Ji is doing well and is still admitted in the hospital. He also informed fans that she will be discharged in a day or two. He consoled all the fans and wrote that there is nothing to worry about and she was admitted after she felt. Further, he mentioned that Saroj Khan has been tested negative for COVID-19 too.

Read: Hansal Mehta And Anubhav Sinha's Banter About Filming Impatience Escalates Hilariously

Read: Anubhav Sinha Opens New 'finance' Office On His B'day; Manoj Bajpayee Drops Funny Comment

Just spoke to people looking after Saroj Ji. She is in fact in hospital. But doing well. Should be out in a day or two. Nothing to worry. Was there for regular treatment. Felt weak, got admitted. Tested Covid too. Negative. #SarojKhan — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 24, 2020

Apart from Anubhav, Indian film director and producer Kunal Kohli took to his Twitter and also informed fans of Saroj Khan's condition. He revealed that she is now recovering and hoped that she comes home soon. A source close the family told PTI, that “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID-19 test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.”

Choreographer Saroj Khan has been a part of the Bollywood industry for over four decades. She began her career at the age of 10 and is currently the brand ambassador for Cine Dancers Association. Throughout her career, she has choreographed over 2,000 songs and has worked with popular actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more.

She had returned to her profession after a hiatus with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The dancer last choreographed for Dharma Productions' Kalank in 2019. She trained actor Madhuri Dixit for the song Tabah Ho Gaye. Saroj Khan has bagged three National Awards. Some of her most popular works include Dola Re Dola from Devdas and Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit's Tezaab.

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana Wishes Anubhav Sinha On His Birthday, Says 'Thank You For Article 15'

Read: Taapsee Pannu Wishes 'Thappad' Director Anubhav Sinha On His B'day; Calls Him 'Sassiest'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.