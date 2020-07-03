Saroj Khan Passes Away: Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, And Others Pay Tribute

The untimely demise of Saroj Khan came as a big shock for the entire celebrity fraternity. Directors from Bollywood including Farah Khan, Anubhav Sinha among others took to their social media and mourned Saroj Khan’s death. The ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on June 3 due to cardiac arrest.

Hansal Mehta

The unexpected demise of choreographer Saroj Khan has shaken the stars of the industry. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid his tribute to Saroj Khan and called it the end of an era. Take a look at his tweet.

An era is over. RIP Saroj Khan. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 3, 2020

Anubhav Sinha

Director Anubhav Sinha also took to Twitter to mourn Saroj Khan's death. The filmmaker addressed her as 'Masterji' and called it a big loss. He also tagged Saroj Khan as a legend, star and even called her 'an era'. Anubhav also expressed disappointment by calling 2020 a ridiculous year.

क्या मास्टर जी? What a loss... a legend, a star an era Saroj Ji. This is such a ridiculous year. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 3, 2020

Kunal Kohli

Film director, producer and writer, Kunal Kohli paid his last tribute to Saroj Khan in a series of tweets. He called her 'beloved Masterji' and recalled their long journey of making music videos and films together. He also cherished memories of making different songs with her including Chui Mui Si Tum, Saanson Ko Saanson Mein, Chand Sifarish among others. Kunal Kohli also went on to advise male and female stars that if they learn even 50% of her style, it will make them a superstar one day.

#SarojKhan my beloved Masterji. #RIPSarojKhan From Music Videos to films we had a long journey together. Now you’ve left me & gone. I will do & make what we spoke about one day, my promise to you. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 3, 2020

#SarojKhan #Masterji every song we did together whether Chui Mui Si Tum,Saanson ko saanson mein,Chand Sifarish,we argued,discussed. I’ll miss her presence. Her voice on the mike. Her Adaa. I would tell the actors Male & Female,do 50% of how she does a shot & you’ll be a star — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 3, 2020

Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs🙏🏻 #SarojKhan — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 3, 2020

Remo D'Souza

Dancer and director Remo D'Souza shared an adorable picture of him with Saroj Khan. In this picture, Saroj Khan and Remo D'Souza are seen sharing a warm hug while Remo plants a kiss on her forehead. He mourned Saroj Khan's death and said that she will be missed. He also called it a big loss to dance fraternity.

#RIP SAROJI YOU WILL BE MISSED .... big loss to dance fraternity ..... pic.twitter.com/1Kv5B6CpKv — Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan's death

The 71-year-old Saroj Khan was taken to the hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020, when the choreographer stated that she was having breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She was taken to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai after which a mandatory COVID-19 test was done. The COVID-19 tests had come out negative. The cremation services took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

