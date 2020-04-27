Anubhav Sinha Shares A Childhood Pic With His Friends, Asks Fans To Indentify Him

Amid coronavirus lockdown where people are finding unique ways to keep themselves entertained, director Anubhav Sinha started a game on social media. The Mulk fame director shared a collage of pictures on his Twitter handle and asked his fans to identify him.

Anubhav Sinha starts an interesting game on Twitter

The director who is known to deliver back to back hit films like Article 15, Thappad, and many more thought a unique way to interact with fans. Anubhav shared a collage on the micro-blogging site with pictures of all his friends at the age of 15. The director while sharing the picture asked them to identify Anubhav out of all and also told them that he is in touch will all the friends in the picture till today.

The director captioned the picture saying, “Find #meat15. We all are friends even today and we frequently meet and talk to each other.” Showing active participation in the game, Taapsee Pannu was the first one to start. She did not identify the director but wrote that he is showing resemblance to his son Shlok in his childhood pictures. Taapsee while commenting got a little confused and asked whether the son is resembling his father or the father is showing resemblance to the son.

U look so much like Shlok here.

I mean he looks like u. I mean you looked similar at that age. At his current age. I think u understood 😐 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 27, 2020

Shlok is exactly like you at this age! — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 27, 2020

Followed by Taapsee was actress Dia Mirza who echoed similar sentiments and wrote that his son Shlok is exactly like Anubhav at this age. Other fans of the user got involved in the game and started commenting with their unique answers. Some hit the bull's eye while the other tried hard to give the right answer. One of the users who found difficulty in spotting Anubhav in the picture wrote that it is indeed very difficult t sport Anubhav in the pictures. Another user wrote that it's too hard to give the right answer as his face has changed a lot over the years. Finally giving in to all the fun, Anubhav helped his fans and gave the right answer by sharing a post by one of his fans.

इसमें आपको पहचान पाना आसान नहीं है — Shakeel Azmi (@PoetShakeelAzmi) April 27, 2020

Its too hard to tell...ur face has changed a lot 😀 — Kabeer Yadav (@kabeersy) April 27, 2020

