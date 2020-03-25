The Debate
The Debate
Richa, Anubhav Sinha & Others Not Pleased With Panic Buying; Simi Garewal Shares Warning

Others

Richa Chadha, Anubhav Sinha and others were not pleased with panic buying after PM's lockdown address. Simi Garewal said currency could be a carrier of virus.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Richa, Anubhav Sinha, others not pleased with panic buying, Simi Garewal shares warning

Numerous citizens of the country were seen gathering in big groups, defeating the purpose of Janta Curfew, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to honour the essential services workers on Sunday. A section once again let the PM down by ignoring his message to ‘stay at home’ for 21 days to prevent COVID-19, by indulging in panic buying post his announcement at 8pm on Tuesday. Pictures and videos went viral and even the celebrities were not too pleased.

READ: IMP: Hospitals, Clinics, Chemists, Labs, Ambulance All Open In 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

Guneet Monga shared the scene in Mumbai where scores of people had gathered at a supermarket in Kandivli. The  producer urged the need to stay at home and not crowd in the crucial time. 

Richa Chadha reacted with concern to the post, and wrote how it defeated the purpose of the curfew. The actor wrote how community transmission was possible despite no one showing symptoms yet, and urged people to be ‘sane’ and at home.

READ: As India Enters 21-day Anti-Coronavirus Lockdown, Here's What Cong's Surjewala Has To Say

Anubhav Sinha felt hopeless with the scene and wrote that nothing good could happen for us.

Nagma reacted to a video, where people, wearing masks and holding bags, were running to buy groceries at a supermarket in Thane, near Mumbai. She felt people were scared about not being able to leave after midnight.\

Suresh Menon witnessed the scenes personally and hoped something could work out, like essential commodities being delivered to one’s doorsteps.

Rangoli Chandel also urged people to not indulge in panic buying. 

Onir wrote how people once again did not understood the situation, like during the tribute for COVID-19 fighters, and wondered what could be the next such incident.

Simi Garewal, meanwhile, shared an important warning amid the chaos. The veteran actor wrote that the coronavirus could be transmitted via exchange of currency, citing Singapore Government’s Health Department, and urged all to be safe.

READ: Uttarakhand Police Lists Guidelines For 21-day Lockdown Protocol

PM assures

PM Modi had assured in his address to the nation that essential commodities will be available during the lockdown. As visuals of panic buying surfaced, the PM once again reiterated the fact in a tweet.

PM Modi repeatedly urged the citizens to stay at home, asserting the importance of a lockdown, for 21 days, in the battle against COVID-19. The India toll has risen to 539 cases, including 10 deaths.

READ: Big Bazaar's Doorstep Delivery Permissable As Per 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown Guidelines

 

 

