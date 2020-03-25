Richa, Anubhav Sinha & Others Not Pleased With Panic Buying; Simi Garewal Shares Warning

Numerous citizens of the country were seen gathering in big groups, defeating the purpose of Janta Curfew, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to honour the essential services workers on Sunday. A section once again let the PM down by ignoring his message to ‘stay at home’ for 21 days to prevent COVID-19, by indulging in panic buying post his announcement at 8pm on Tuesday. Pictures and videos went viral and even the celebrities were not too pleased.

Guneet Monga shared the scene in Mumbai where scores of people had gathered at a supermarket in Kandivli. The producer urged the need to stay at home and not crowd in the crucial time.

Kandivli D’mart 🙈



Guys....



Don’t crowd ! Stay at home please 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Zzj4dbosE3 — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 24, 2020

Richa Chadha reacted with concern to the post, and wrote how it defeated the purpose of the curfew. The actor wrote how community transmission was possible despite no one showing symptoms yet, and urged people to be ‘sane’ and at home.

Defeats the purpose of the curfew... this will cause community transmission. Everyone can be an asymptomatic carrier!

Stay sane, stay home. https://t.co/SDtWeyLd0x — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 24, 2020

Anubhav Sinha felt hopeless with the scene and wrote that nothing good could happen for us.

Nagma reacted to a video, where people, wearing masks and holding bags, were running to buy groceries at a supermarket in Thane, near Mumbai. She felt people were scared about not being able to leave after midnight.\

That happens when #PM @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji suddenly decided to announce a 21 Day lockdown effective frm 12pm tont whn thr is already a curfew imposed in #Mumbai #Maharashtra but due to scare of nt being able 2go out 12pm onwards this is what it came👇 to #coronaupdatesindia https://t.co/8iUZMhryrK — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) March 24, 2020

Suresh Menon witnessed the scenes personally and hoped something could work out, like essential commodities being delivered to one’s doorsteps.

Rangoli Chandel also urged people to not indulge in panic buying.

Onir wrote how people once again did not understood the situation, like during the tribute for COVID-19 fighters, and wondered what could be the next such incident.

After Clapping and Thali Episode , the Food Panic Episode . what will the next Episode be ! https://t.co/nR5a7U0yYb — Onir (@IamOnir) March 24, 2020

Simi Garewal, meanwhile, shared an important warning amid the chaos. The veteran actor wrote that the coronavirus could be transmitted via exchange of currency, citing Singapore Government’s Health Department, and urged all to be safe.

Saw visuals of people buying rations at stores. Exchange of cash is a SERIOUS carrier of infection - according to Singapore Govt Health Dept. Please be careful. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 24, 2020

PM assures

PM Modi had assured in his address to the nation that essential commodities will be available during the lockdown. As visuals of panic buying surfaced, the PM once again reiterated the fact in a tweet.

By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19.



No panic buying please.



Please stay indoors.



I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available. https://t.co/bX00az1h7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

PM Modi repeatedly urged the citizens to stay at home, asserting the importance of a lockdown, for 21 days, in the battle against COVID-19. The India toll has risen to 539 cases, including 10 deaths.

