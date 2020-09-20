Anurag Kashyap Accused By Payal Ghosh, 'prevent Misuse'- Not Probe On Anubhav Sinha's Mind

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Twitter has opined on the sensational sexual assault allegations made by actor Payal Ghosh on Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap stating that the #MeToo movement should be invoked with responsibility. He went onto claim that the movement should be used to protect the dignity of women and not for any other reason. The Article 15 director's statement comes after Payal Ghosh sought action against Anurag Kashyap over an alleged 2014-15 sexual assault incident by approaching the National Commission for Women for support.

It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #Metooindia

It is a very very very important movement that should not be misused for any other reason but the dignity of women. @anuragkashyap72 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 20, 2020

Read | Anurag Kashyap denies Payal Ghosh's sexual assault allegations; talks about his marriages

Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh had opened up about the alleged incident in 2014-15 in an interview with the news channel ABN Telugu. She claimed the director obscenely sought a sexual act from her, after asking her to come into another room with him. The Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actor also claimed that many other actresses obliged to his similar demands, and that many were ready to ‘sleep with him just to share a frame with Ranbir Kapoor’, referring to the casting of his film Bombay Velvet, that was yet to release then.

Read | Taapsee Pannu backs Anurag Kashyap over sexual assault row, calls him 'biggest feminist'

Tagging PM Modi, she claimed Kashyap had ‘forced himself upon’ her. Seeking action against the ‘demon behind the creative talent’, she also sought security amid possible 'harm.'

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Read | NCW chief has a message for Payal Ghosh as actor accuses Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault

Anurag Kashyap denied the allegations, claiming it was an attempt to ‘silence’ him, and called it ‘baseless’ and ‘lies.’ The Manmarziyan maker emphasized that he never did something like this or tolerated it, as he highlighted his two marriages, affairs and association with female co-workers.

क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

Read | Anurag Kashyap proudly named women he's been with; said 'don't be shy': Payal Ghosh speaks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.