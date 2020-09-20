Taapsee Pannu backs Anurag Kashyap over sexual assault row, calls him 'biggest feminist'

Taapsee Pannu has come out in support of Anurag Kashyap after the filmmaker was accused of sexual assault by actor Payal Ghosh. The Thappad actor called her 'friend' the ‘biggest feminist’. She also expressed her keenness to work with him on another ‘piece of art’ that shows women as ‘powerful and significant’.

Taapsee Pannu backs Anurag Kashyap on Payal's allegations

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee Pannu shared a candid snap with Anurag Kashyap with their backs facing the camera, in what seemed like a photo from the sets of Manmarziyaan.

Apart from starring in Kashyap's directorial Manmarziyaan, Taapsee also featured in Saand Ki Aankh, which was co-produced by him, and Game Over, the Hindi version of which was presented by the filmmaker.

Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh had opened up about the alleged incident in 2014-15 in an interview with the news channel ABN Telugu. She claimed the director obscenely sought a sexual act from her, after asking her to come into another room with him. The Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actor also claimed that many other actresses obliged to his similar demands, and that many were ready to ‘sleep with him just to share a frame with Ranbir Kapoor’, referring to the casting of his film Bombay Velvet, that was yet to release then.

Tagging PM Modi, she claimed Kashyap had ‘forced himself upon’ her. Seeking action against the ‘demon behind the creative talent’, she also sought security amid possible 'harm.'

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Anurag Kashyap denied the alegations, claiming it was an attempt to ‘silence’ him, and called it ‘baseless’ and ‘lies.’ The Manmarziyan maker emphasised that he never did something like this or tolerated it, as he highlighted his two marriages, affairs and association with female co-workers.

क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

