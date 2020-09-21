Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad' Bags Two Honourable Nominations At The 14th Asian Film Awards

Anubhav Sinha-directed drama film Thappad has now bagged two major nominations at the 14th Asian Film Awards. The story of Amrita which struck the right chord amongst audiences revolving around subjects like self-respect and self-identity is now selected for its hard-hitting content. Winning appraisals, this film, featuring Taapsee Pannu has been listed in the ‘Best Film’ and ‘Best Editing’ category of the prestigious award function.

Anubhav Sinha reacts to the news

Anubhav Sinha, while filming the story, had no idea that his art piece will be appreciated ‘even globally’. Expressing his happiness, he said that he was actually going to base the movie in a non-metro background. However, it was his team that encouraged him to construct the plot in a ‘prevalent city’. Talking about the same he said,

When I was working on Thappad, I didn’t know that the thought or the messaging of the film would be accepted and appreciated so well, even globally. It’s only when I spoke to my non-Indian friends based in USA, Germany, Taiwan and Malaysia, that I got to know about it. I was actually planning to base the backdrop of the movie in a non-metro but the women members of my team informed me that the issue is prevalent in cities and upper middle-class families too.

The nominations list of the 14th Asian Film Awards were disclosed last week and a total of 39 movies have been selected from 11 different countries and regions. The award show will present 16 awards to honour the creative and technical achievements across Asian Cinema. Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, the presenters have decided to broadcast the awards online, this year.

About Thappad

Bankrolled under the banner of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Thappad narrated the story of a common house-wife Amrita. Her seemingly apt family shatters in a split second when her husband slaps her in a party in front of everyone. Her husband’s ill-treatment opens up all the doors of questions about self-identity and self-respect in Amrita’s life. Thus, she embarks on a new journey to create a world of her own as she divorces her husband.

(With PR Inputs)

