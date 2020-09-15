Big Fight On Jaya Bachchan's Bollywood Drugs Clean Chit: Kangana Vs Taapsee, Anubhav Sinha

Jaya Bachchan made an address in the Parliament on Tuesday about the film industry being ‘defamed’. The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament disagreed with the views of actor-MP Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug consumption by stars of the film industry, without taking their names. The veteran actor’s comments was hailed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who stated that her act was a display of ‘reed ki haddi.’

READ: NCB's Film Industry Drug Nexus Probe Raised In Parliament; BJP's Ravi Kishan Urges Action

Anubhav Sinha praises Jaya Bachchan’s Parliament address

Sharing a video of Jaya Bachchan’s address, Anubhav Sinha sent his respects to the actor-politician. He continued that 'for those who did not know', this was called ‘reed ki haddi’ (spinal cord) to hail her for showing spine.

The Article 15 filmmaker also questioned Ravi Kishan alleging his silence about Bhojpuri cinema 'spreading poison of vulgarity.'

Jaya Bachchan during the second day of the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament sought the support of the government for the film industry and ‘not kill it.’ She said, "The industry comes forward to help the government, speak for the government and give money and services when there is a national calamity. Just because of few people you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. This industry brings international name and recognition also."

In an apparent reference to Ravi Kishan's statement, she continued, "I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members, who is from the film industry, spoke against the film industry. Jis thaali me khaate hai usme ched (biting the hand that feeds you.'"

READ: Jaya Bachchan Tells Parliament 'Don't Tarnish Bollywood Because Of A Few'; Mum On Drugs

"People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter," Bachchan said in an apparent reference to Kangana’s comments on Republic TV

The Guddi actor continued, "I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language."

Both Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut responded to Jaya Bachchan’s statements strongly. Kishan, who had highlighted the consumption of drugs by Bollywood stars and the role of neighbouring countries in the influence of drugs on youngsters, responded, "I never said that the whole film industry is taking drugs but some people are still taking drugs. I respect the film industry. I understand Jaya Ji's ideology.

"Maine kisi ki thali me ched nhi kiya. I said what I wanted to say yesterday. I have also struggled so much for entering the film industry, I didn't target anyone," said Ravi Kishan.

"There is a conspiracy to finish our film industry by hollowing it out. As a responsible member of the film industry, not just my right, my duty to raise it in Parliament, Jaya-ji should respect that. I am just a son of a priest, 'crawled' my way up, worked in 600 films," said Ravi Kishan.

Kangana, who had claimed that ‘99 per cent of film industry consumes drugs’, asked Bachchan if the atrocities and abuse had happened to her. She added, "Show compassion for us also".

READ: Ravi Kishan Replies To Jaya Bachchan's Bollywood Defence; Repeats 'some Are Taking Drugs'

READ: Kangana Ranaut Fires Question Back At Jaya Bachchan; Says 'show Compassion For Us Also'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.