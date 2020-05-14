Anushka Sharma's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' & Other Movies With More Than One Female Lead

Anushka Sharma has carved a niche for herself in the film industry and has won several accolades. The actor's performances in movies like PK, NH10, Band Baaja Baaraat, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Sultan, Sui Dhaga are highly appreciated. The actor has appeared in several movies with more than one female lead. Read on to known about Anushka Sharma's movies:

Anushka Sharma's movies with more than one female lead

Dil Dhadakne Do

The 2015 movie is directed by Zoya Akhtar and features Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar in the key roles. The comedy-drama flick is widely popular for its soundtrack with popular tracks like Dil Dhadakne Do and Pehli Baar. The Farhan Akhtar's directorial revolves around the story of a rich family that plans to go on a cruise vacation for their anniversary.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

The 2012 Yash Chopra directorial features Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in prominent roles. The romantic-drama featuring two female leads is produced by Aditya Chopra. The film marked the second collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and revolves around the story of a man, Samar Anand, who falls in love with Meera, however, destiny brings a new turn and the man meets with an accident. Meanwhile, Meera prays for his health and moves on with her life.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The 2016 Karan Johar directorial features Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Fawad Khan in key roles. The romantic-drama film narrated the story of a one-sided love story of a man named Ayan Sanger (Ranbir Kapoor) and Alizeh Khan (Anushka Sharma), where Saba (Aishwarya Rai) helps him transform. The film managed to bag several accolades for its melodious soundtrack.

