Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Social Media Banter Is Setting Quarantine Couple Goals

The coronavirus pandemic has brought everything in the world to a halt. Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have been keeping fans occupied as they share several hilarious videos created during the lockdown period on their social media. Take a look at times they've pulled each others' legs and showed their fun-loving side during the lockdown.

Anushka Sharma teases Virat Kohli

The couple is spending time at their home as the entire country is in lockdown to curb the spread. Anushka Sharma shared a hilarious video in which she can be seen teasing her husband Virat Kohli. In the video, Anushka Sharma can be seen teasing Virat Kohli to hit a four to which the captain of the Indian cricket team looks at her with mock irritation. Check out the hilarious video below.

Anushka Sharma interrupts Instagram Live session

The pandemic has also brought sporting events all around the world to a total halt. Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen continued his series of Instagram Live sessions as he was joined in by Indian captain Virat Kohli and the duo discussed things related to cricket, friendship, life and situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the live session took an interesting turn when Kohli’s wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma hijacked the conversation and asked Kohli to come for dinner. Check it out below.

Anushka Sharma gives Virat a haircut

Anushka Sharma, during this quarantine, also gave a haircut to Virat Kohli. She surely knows her way around the scissors. These quarantine partners have always been frequently reminding fans to stay home. While getting a haircut, Kohli jokes, "This is what quarantine does to you. We allow things like this to happen. Getting a haircut with kitchen scissors! Can you see this gradual fade? Beautiful haircut by my wife". Check out the video from Anushka's Instagram below.

Also read: 'Paatal Lok' Producer Anushka Sharma Introduces Characters From Her Series





