Anushka Sharma's Most Viewed IGTV Videos That You Must Check Out

Anushka Sharma is among the biggest stars in Bollywood. She has appeared in a wide range of films over the years. Anushka Sharma has a huge offline and online presence. The actress has utilized her celeb power extensively on recent accounts. With all that said, here are some of Anushka Sharma's most viewed IGTV videos.

Anushka Sharma's most viewed IGTV videos

Anushka Sharma's first IGTV video - 2M Views

Anushka Sharma is always known to be very active on social media and stays in touch with her fans. The actor's IGTV videos have been quite interesting. Be it her first video, talking about positivity and reading some happy tweets or her great realization video spreading awareness about the world and how it took a virus for people to re-bond, Sharma has done it all.

Anushka Sharma's Angrezi Medium IGTV video - 1.7M Views

Anushka Sharma's Instagram is flooded with posts on the virus, quarantine games, photoshoots, and much more. The actress has not only believed in promoting her films but also films of other fellow actors. Sharma's fans have grown fond of her with each passing day. Sharma's IGTV videos also include a short glimpse of Paatal Lok and a pledge on IforIndia.

Anushka Sharma's The Great Realization IGTV video - 2M Views

