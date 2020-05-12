Virat Kohli Glad To Spend 'longest Time Ever' With Wife Anushka Sharma At Home

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma tied the knot on December 11, 2017, i.e. after courting each other for four years. However, according to the couple, the two hardly get any time to be around each other due to their busy work schedules. In wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and India lockdown, both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma seem to be making up for the lost time.

Virat Kohli reflects 'amazing' time with Anushka Sharma during India lockdown

In an appearance on Cricket Connected, Virat Kohli admitted that this is the longest time he has ever spent with his wife Anushka Sharma ever since the two have known each other. As per the Indian captain, there is usually 'something or the other' always happening in their lives and the two are rarely free from their busy schedules at the same time. However, Kohli added that they are both together now since the India lockdown and he described the experience as 'amazing'.

Virat Kohli also admitted that he never thought such a time would come for them. When asked about how they spend their time together, the veteran batsman said that as a couple, this is a 'positive way' to look at the ongoing India lockdown phase. Virat Kohli added that since they are together, both he and Anushka Sharma also learned a few things about each other along the way, which he believes is not possible when you don’t 'spend so much time' together. He described the ongoing crisis as a 'blessing of sorts' and admitted to seeing a 'silver lining' out of the situation.

India lockdown: Virat Kohli in the IPL 2020

During the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) trading window, Virat Kohli was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise for US$2.4 million (₹17 crore). While the prolific batsman was slated to reprise his captaincy role for the franchise in IPL 2020, the tournament got postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until further notice. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently said that there are no immediate plans of organising any cricketing activities in the country at the moment.

