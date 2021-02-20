Anupam Kher And Aahana Kumra To Celebrate 'Happy Birthday'

Aahana Kumra will be sharing screen space with Veteran actor Anupam Kher once again in a short film Happy Birthday directed by Prasad Kadam, produced by FNP Media. The last time both actors shared the screen in critically acclaimed The Accidental Prime Minister movie.

Anupam Kher tweeted :

About the Film

Talking about what the film has in store for the audience, Director Prasad Kadam went on to say "This film which is titled “Happy Birthday” by its name you may think it is a happy go lucky movie but that’s the irony, the movie revolves around what we call it, a dark thriller. Both Anupam Sir and Aahana are playing very interesting characters, which was definitely a treat to direct! It's pleasure to work with Mr. Anupam Kher since he is a very spontaneous and cooperative actor. It's always very organic when you are with him. Aahana Kumra is unapologetic and experimental, and owns it too!"

He further goes on to say, "The graph of their characters will definitely take the audience by surprise. It's a very interestingly written story that will make you rethink about your concepts of life and death. We start the shoot on 22nd February in Mumbai. Once the shoot and post-production work is over, we will announce the release date."

Also Read: Anupam Kher's Mom Quips 'Maar Khaani Hai' As He Repeatedly Asks Her A Question; Watch

Also Read: Aahana Kumra Goes Down Memory Lane With Pics, Calls Priyanka Gandhi Role 'memorable'

About the Actors

Both Aahana & Anupam are busy working on their respective projects. Currently, Kumra is working on two projects, Shamshera which is in post-production & she has started filming Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown. Anupam has quite a few projects in hand like The Last Show, Mungilal Rocks, & The Kashmir Files and recently he launched his new book Your Best Day is Today on his experiences during COVID. Happy Birthday is scheduled to be released in 2021.

Also Read: Union Ministers Launch Anupam Kher's Book; Smriti Irani Praises Actor, Misses #DulariRocks

Also Read: Aahana Kumra Roped In For Madhur Bhandarkar's Next Titled 'India Lockdown'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.