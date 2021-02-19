Anupam Kher's Mom Quips 'Maar Khaani Hai' As He Repeatedly Asks Her A Question; Watch

Veteran actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari Kher asked him if he wants to get beaten by her during a random family conversation. On Thursday, the Bollywood actor took to his social media handle and shared a two-minute-twenty-second-long video, featuring her mother Dulari, uncle PL Kher and brother Raju. While having a family conversation, presumably, in the afternoon, Anupam asked a quirky question to his mother.

A peek into Anupam Kher's family conversation

Interestingly, the 65-year-old actor requests his mother to comment if his uncle PL Kher looks good, with or without the cap. As Dulari keeps giving 'diplomatic answer', Kher continues to ask her to give a defined answer. As she gets irritated, she asks him, "Maar Khaani Hai Kya?"(do you want to get beaten?).

Later, she recalls a memory, which also has a mention of filmmaker Satish Kaushik. In the video, Anupam's uncle supportively participates while brother Raju keeps enjoying the conversation. Anupam gave a title to the video, which read, "A family scene". Take a look at Anupam Kher's family conversation video.

Within a couple of hours, the video managed to bag 150k+ views; and is still counting. A handful of fans also wrote messages and notes for Anupam Kher's mother. An Instagram user wrote, "that pause and look before she says 'aapko kya maar khaani hai' is the highlight of this super cute video" while another asserted, "Simply adorable.... You are lucky to have her". A fan added, "Sir please upload her more videos of her". Meanwhile, one-word compliments such as 'hilarious', 'adorable', and 'Dulari rocks' along with laughing, fire and heart emoticon were a common sight in the comments box of the post.

A look at Dulari's videos on Anupam's wall

More than photos, the Hotel Mumbai actor's social media wall is flooded with videos, giving a peek into his daily life at home. Mostly, these videos feature his family members. The above video-post, which featured his mother, was uploaded a few weeks back. In the video, Anupam can be heard poking fun at her English. In the video, she also showed a childhood injury. Later, she also complained about Raju's lifestyle.

