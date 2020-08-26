Anupam Kher & Kirron Kher's Combined Net Worth As They Complete 35 Years Of Togetherness

Anupam Kher kick-started his career in the year 1984 with his role in the film, Saaransh. In a career spanning more than three decades, the actor has proved his mettle in the industry. Anupam Kher tied the knot with Kirron Kher in 1985. Kirron Kher has also been a part of a slew of movies. Here's a look at Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher's net worth.

Anupam Kher's net worth

As per the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Anupam Kher's net worth is Rs 524 crore ($70 million). He has been a part of over 450 films and 100 plays. Anupam Kher's net worth is apprehensive of his contribution to the industry and various other events, including his brand endorsements. He was last seen in the film, The Accidental Prime Minister. Whereas, he released his autobiographical play, Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his website.

Kirron Kher's net worth

As per the report of Networthspedia.com, Kirron Kher's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 7 to Rs 37 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million). The actor, who is also a member of Parliament, U.T. Chandigarh, has been a part of several hit films like Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara, Fanaa among others. She has also been a part of several television shows.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher's net worth

On one hand, Anupam Kher's net worth is reported to be Rs 524 ($70 Million). Whereas, on the other hand, wife Kirron Kher's net worth is estimated to be Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore ($1 Million- $5 Million). By looking at the two reported figures, it is evident that the couple, Anupam and Kirron Kher's combined net worth is staggering.

The couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary today. As they completed 35 years of marriage, Anupam Kher posted a throwback B&W picture with Kirron Kher and penned a heartfelt note for his wife. Take a look at the post below.

Anupam Kher's caption read, "Dearest #Kirron!! Happy 35th Anniversary. We have known each other for almost 45 years. It is almost a lifetime. We have grown up together as two strong individuals. We don’t get to spend much time together. You are busy being a parliamentarian and I am busy being an actor. But I am and will always be there for you. You are a great girl. Stay safe. Love and prayers always! सालगिरह मुबारक!! @kirronkhermp #MarriageAnniversary".

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

