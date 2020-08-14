'Dangerous' Pair Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover's Combined Net Worth Will Amaze You

Bipasha Basu made her acting debut with her role in the film, Ajnabee in 2001. Ever since then, she has been a part of several films. Bipasha tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover in 2016, who is known for his contribution to the television as well as the film industry. The duo teamed up for a web series titled Dangerous which released today, August 14. Here's a look at Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's net worth.

Bipasha Basu's net worth

As per the report of Caknowledge.com, Bipasha Basu's net worth is Rs 113 crore ($15 million). Bipasha Basu's net worth is apprehensive of her contribution to films. Her notable work is in films like Raaz, Jism, Race, Players, among others. She united with her Alone co-star and husband, Karan Singh Grover, for the web series, Dangerous.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's net worth will leave you stunned; Details here

Karan Singh Grover's net worth

As per the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Karan Singh Grover's net worth is roughly Rs 224 crore ($30 million). Karan Singh Grover played the role of Dr Armaan Malik in the romantic television drama titled Dill Mill Gayye. After which he rose to fame. He won many hearts with his role as Asad Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai and Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He made his Bollywood debut with Alone in 2015, alongside Bipasha Basu.

Bipasha and Karan's combined net worth

On one hand, Bipasha Basu's net worth is reported to be Rs 113 ($15 Million). Whereas, on the other hand, husband Karan Singh Grover's net worth is estimated to be Rs 224 crore ($30 million) as of 2020. By looking at the two reported figures, it is evident that the couple, Bipasha Basu and Karan's combined net worth is staggering.

Also Read | Kajol's net worth proves that she is truly the 'Baazigar' of Bollywood; Read details here

Also Read | Here's Akshay Kumar's Net Worth as he becomes only Indian in Forbes 2020 Top 10 list

About Dangerous web series

Dangerous revolves around Aditya Dhanraj (Karan Singh Grover), whose life changes after his wife gets kidnapped. To solve the case, Aditya's former lover Neha Singh (Bipasha Basu) digs deeper with the investigation. However, Neha gets trapped when she realises Aditya's motives are faulty. Along with Karan and Bipasha, the web series also stars Suyyash Rai, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri and Nitin Arora among others. Dangerous is produced by Vikram Bhatt and Mika Singh and helmed by Bhushan Patel.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor's combined net worth will leave you stumped; read details

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.