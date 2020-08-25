Daisy Shah's Net Worth As The 'Jai Ho' Actor Rings In Her Birthday Today; Read Details

Daisy Shah kick-started her career by doing a special appearance in the Tamil film titled Pori in 2007. She rose to fame after her role in Jai Ho, alongside Tabu and Salman Khan, was well-received by the audience. Jai Ho released in 2014. Having done several movies in her career, here's a look at Daisy Shah's net worth.

Daisy Shah's net worth

As per the report of Celebsupdate.com, Daisy Shah's net worth is estimated to be Rs 187 crore ($25 Million) as of 2020. Daisy Shah's net worth is apprehensive of her appearances in films. Daisy, who belongs to a Gujarati family, reportedly worked as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya for his movies like Zameen and Khakee. After which, Daisy started off as a model, and then began her full-fledged acting career.

Daisy Shah movies

After Pori, Daisy Shah made special appearances in films like Vandae Maatharam, Khuda Kasam. She starred in the lead role in the film, Bhadra in 2011. Shah was seen in back-to-back movies like Bodyguard, Bloody Isshq, Bachchan among others. Bloody Isshq received good reviews from the audience.

Her song Photocopy in Jai Ho was a massive hit. Sung by Himesh Reshammiya, Keerthi Sagathia, Palak Muchhal, Photocopy's music was given by Sajid-Wajid. The song starring Salman and Daisy in the lead has hit a staggering 88 Million views online. A user wrote, "Nice music and steps, Salman looks too good," whereas another fan penned, "I love the song."

Daisy Shah's appearance in Hate Story 3 alongside Sharman Joshi, Karan Singh Grover and Zareen Khan created quite a buzz amongst moviegoers. Daisy's stunning avatar in the movie won many hearts. Helmed by Vishal Pandya, the thriller was well-received. The songs from Hate Story 3 like Wajah Tum Ho and Tu Isaq Mera hit a great number of views on YouTube. In 2019, Daisy dipped her toes in the Gujarati film industry too.

As Daisy Shah turned 36 on August 25, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans flocked to Twitter and penned sweet wishes for the actor. A user wrote, "Heartiest Birthday wishes for the talented actress Daisy. A very Happy Birthday."

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

