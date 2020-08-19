What's Hasan Minhaj's Net Worth? Check Out How Well Off Is The 'Patriot Act' Comedian-host

Hasan Minhaj, an American comedian, producer, actor and host kick-started his career in 2009 when he moved to Los Angeles to perform on NBC's Stand-up for Diversity. He was a finalist on the show. Hasan Minhaj catapulted to fame with his role in Christopher Storer's directorial, Homecoming King. In 2018, he began his talk show titled Patriot Act, on Netflix. However, on August 18, 2020, he announced the end of his show. Here's a look at Hasan Minhaj's net worth.

Hasan Minhaj's net worth

As per the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Hasan Minhaj's net worth is Rs 22 crore ($3 Million). Hasan Minhaj's income can be apprehended on the basis of his appearances in shows. Born on September 23, 1985, Hasan hails from Davis, California.

Best known for his role as the Senior Correspondent on the television series, The Daily Show, Hasan later starred on the TV series, Disaster Date in 2011. The comedian has been a part of films like The Spy Who Dumped Me, Dads, Rough Night, Most Likely to Murder, among others. He received heaps of praises in 2017, after his stand-up special, Homecoming King, did super well with fans.

In 2018, his talk show, Patriot Act, debuted on Netflix. Since then, it has produced six seasons with a total of 39 episodes. Hasan Minhaj has won two Peabody Awards. He also has bagged several laurels for his comic outings.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj cancelled

Hasan Minhaj's Netflix show Patriot Act will not air anymore on the streaming platform. The stand-up comedian announced the end of his popular show on August 18, 2020. Taking to his Twitter account, Hasan wrote, "What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy." As soon as his post was up, fans expressed disappointment.

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

