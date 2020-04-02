Anupam Kher, Namrata Shirodkar & Other Bollywood Celebrities Extend Ram Navami Wishes

Ram Navami is one of the most loved Hindu festivals that the devotees of Lord Rama devoutly celebrate. This festival signifies the birth of Lord Ram as the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. Check out how Bollywood celebrities wished their followers on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Bollywood celebrities who extended Ram Navami wishes

Many celebrities from Bollywood came forward to celebrate this auspicious day with their fans. Bollywood stars especially urged fans to stay indoors during this festival and avoid large groups. However, the celebs did show a kind gesture by sharing warm wishes with their fans on this auspicious day.

Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar, who is well known for her roles in popular films like Vamsi, Vaastav and Pukar, wished her followers on this joyous occasion. The actor posted a picture of Lord Ram and captioned the post with a long heartfelt note for her followers. The actor made a prayer for all the people working on the front lines to treat and help people affected by the COVID-19.

Madhur Bhandarkar

Esteemed filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took to Instagram stories to post his good wishes for this day of significance. Madhur Bhandarkar in the caption mentioned that he prays for positive vibes, good health and happiness for all. The filmmaker too advised fans to stay indoors during this celebration.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher took to Instagram and posted a delightful picture of Lord Rama with his bow and arrow. Anupam Kher in his caption asked the Lord to bless all his followers and their families with good health and also to keep them protected. Anupam Kher ended the post with a couple of emojis. Kirron Kher, on the other hand, asked Lord Ram to bless everyone. She also specially asked Lord Ram to help everyone in their fight against the COVID-19 situation.

