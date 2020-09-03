Anupam Kher And Satish Kaushik To Join Hands For ‘rekindling The Magic Of Cinema’

Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik will be collaborating for a movie titled 'The Last Show' for a special cause. In the current stressing times, when some people are under the impression of the cinema's decline, the movie will give a strong message that cinema will go on to live and entertain the masses for ages to come. The movie will be helmed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Satish Kaushik announces The Last Show

Satish had also taken to his social media to share his announcement for the movie. He shared a picture with the same which has him posing with Anupam, Vivek, and Rumi Jaffery wherein they all can be seen twinning in black. The Hum Apke Dil Main Hain actor also shared the poster of the movie. Along with that, he had a beautiful message for the movie. The actor wrote how he is collaborating with his friends, Anupam, Vivek, and Rumi for The Last Show to rekindle the magic of cinema with an inspiring human drama. Satish also hinted that the movie will be full of friendship, human spirit, love, laughter, and tears. The actor further announced that the shooting for the same will begin by mid-September. Take a look at the post shared by the Roop Ki Rani Choro Ka Raja actor.

SHOW MUST GO ON! We friends @AnupamPKher @SatishKaushik2 #RumiJaffery & @vivekagnihotri are collaborating to rekindle the magic of cinema with an inspiring human drama #TheLastShow! Full of friendship, human spirit, love, laughters & tears. We begin mid-Sept. Pls bless us! 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/OMhmIg3Wuw — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) September 3, 2020

Satish Kaushik on shooting amidst the pandemic

Interestingly, Anupam and Satish have been friends for the last 45 years and this movie will be marking their much-awaited reunion. The actors along with the rest of the crew will soon start the shooting for the move while taking all the necessary precautions in the ongoing pandemic situation. Speaking about the same, Satish revealed to Hindustan Times that, in such a situation, there are some concerns and that their respective families are concerned for them too. He added that once his family got to know the safety measures taken on the set, they felt a little secure. He went on to say that there are COVID marshals on the sets of the movie, ensuring complete safety for the rest of the team. The actor concluded that most importantly, everyone has to be considerate and caring towards each other in such a scenario.

