Anupam Kher Shares Fun Video Full Of 'confusion And Comedy' With Mother Dulari | Watch

Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s funny videos with his mother Dulari is something that his fans eagerly wait for on social media. Recently, the actor shared an amusing conversation with his mother in a video where he tried to showcase the love and fondness of his mother for the television show Sai Baba. According to the actor, his mother never misses any chance to watch the show. While captioning the video, the actor also expressed his mother’s reaction when Anupam lands at his brother's house during the telecast of the daily soap.

Anupam Kher shares funny video of mother Dulari

The video starts with Anupam addressing his other as “how are you Dulari” to which his mother says that “she is constantly thinking about his son.” Further in the video, Anupam says to his mother that “You are so much in love with the show that you do not even want to meet me,” to which Dulari says, “I was just telling the other housemates that Anupam has to come during the time when I am busy watching my favourite show.”Dulari even called Anupam her “Sai Baba” in the video because of his growing white beard. Later, in the video, Anupam showed the amount of excitement Dulari holds for the show and as she heard that the advertisement was over, she quickly left the video and ran inside her room to watch the entire show. At last, the actor concluded the video where Dulari says ‘Jai Ho and Dushmano ko Bhay Ho” inspired from the last speech of Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah.

While captioning the post on Twitter, the Naam Shabana actor wrote that disturbing his mother during the telecast of the Sai Baba television show s very dangerous. He further wrote that his mother got confused when he landed up at his brother’s place at the time of the Sai baba telecast. He also mentioned that his mother is like in Shakespeare’s Hamlet Syndrome where she finds it difficult to decide whether to sit and chat with the actor or continue watching the serial. At last, the actor wrote that the serial won over the syndrome where she decided to watch the show rather than sitting down and charting with her son.

Several fans of the actor hailed the actor for sharing funny conversation videos of his mother with fans. One of the users thanked the actor for sharing the video and wrote that he feels happy every time he watches Anupam’s mother. Another user wrote that he is in love with the strong bond of the mother-son du and their conversations on social media. A third user chimed and commented that he is impressed after seeing the energy of his mother even at this age. Another user shared a similar experience of his mother and wrote that even his mother gives him the same replies if she is disturbed while watching the show.

Its really wonderful to see how you,your brother and entire family soo happy happy, the way you take care of your mom and brother, the way he respects you, i mean its soo beautiful to watch...stay like this forever @AnupamPKher — Aaryan (@Aaryan89288233) September 2, 2020

Sir aapke aapki maa k sath k ye funny..or aapke or aapki maa k beech k strong bond...or unka is umar me is trh se behave krna....I like the most...in fact I got connected with your mom...love her a lot..#jai ho #दुश्मनों ko भय ho — rahul chauhan (@rahulch79672777) September 2, 2020

Wow....iss age me mata ki aisi energy ...yeh dekh kr lgta hai ki Bharat me sacche shrawan Kumar Anupam sir ke roop me kahi na kahi hai....jai Mata Di aur jai Mata ki ♥️♥️🙏🙏😍😍 — being a Human (@beingaHuman5) September 2, 2020

Anupamji same with my Mom....



Sai baba serial ke time unko disturb kiya to gaye.... — Jigar Dave (@JDROCK123) September 2, 2020

