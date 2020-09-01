Anupam Kher Shares A Witty Post On The Importance Of Wearing A Mask; See Post

Even though the lockdown restrictions have been eased down by the government, people are adhering to safety norms and measures to keep themselves safe from the infection. Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is quite active on social media sharing his views and life updates with his fans and followers recently shared a witty post. In the post, the actor wrote about the importance of wearing a mask amid the ongoing pandemic.

Anupam Kher shares a witty post while spreading awareness

In the post on Instagram, the Baby actor seems to be sitting in his office and talking on his mobile phone while wearing a mask. While captioning the post, he wrote that behind every mask, there is a person trying to be safe and protect himself. The post of the legendary actor has been garnering much appreciation and praise from his fans and followers in the comment section. One of the users wrote that this is the best way celebs can spread awareness about adopting safety measures. Another user hailed the actor for the message and wrote that Anupam is trying to save others. A third fan of the actor chimed in and lauded the actor’s efforts to spread awareness and thanked him for the post. A fourth fan of the actor wrote that the actor has a great quality to associate with the masses with his posts.

Meanwhile, after a long hiatus of approximately five months, veteran actor Anupam Kher has resumed work. The actor shared a glimpse of his time on sets with a small video on his Instagram story from his dressing room. In the video, the actor can be seen getting ready for the shoot while his makeup artist quickly sanitizes the entire makeup before applying it to the actor. While captioning the post, the actor expressed his happiness of resuming work and wrote, “ #We Are Back.” In the video, apart from sanitizing the things, another helper of the actor can be seen ironing his clothes for the shoot. At last, towards the end of the video, the actor said, “It feels so good and happy to be back.” After the Bombay High Court allowed senior artists to take part in films and serial shoots, many of them have resumed work.

