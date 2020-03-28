Watch: Anupam Kher Hopes 'for Change In Humans', Assures Good Times Will Come

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher has shared a video message for his fans and followers where he brings up the possibility of a different way of life once the global outbreak of novel Coronavirus comes to an end. The actor shares the hope that the crisis will end someday and that it will cause fundamental changes in human beings.

He has also claimed that this pandemic is one-of-its-kind just like the wars and other catastrophes that have shaken the world in the past.

Have a look at the video:

Conversations with myself: Sometimes.... especially in today’s times, It is important to say it loud what one feels with in. मन और दिमाग़ दोनो हलके हो जाते है। Try it. It will help.🤓😍 pic.twitter.com/VYA6LoQOsv — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 28, 2020

In a recent interview with a leading national daily, Anupam Kher revealed that he believed the current global pandemic and the subsequent disaster had been God's way of doing out justice onto human beings. The veteran actor has been vocal about the precautionary measures relating to the virus and has often posted enlightening videos through his social media accounts.

Anupam Kher even called himself an eternal optimist and stated that even in the worst situation, there is always a possibility that some good would come out of it. He claimed that the Coronavirus pandemic was an overhauling of the world and that it would make people cherish nature more. Kher also shared a post highlighting his desire to be away from everyone amid the Coronavirus outbreak with pictures of him sitting in isolation at a park.

Have a look:

Being alone never felt right. Sometimes it felt good. But it never felt right!! :).#selfdistancing pic.twitter.com/QzrbI8p2FI — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 28, 2020

