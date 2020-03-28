The Debate
Watch: Anupam Kher Hopes 'for Change In Humans', Assures Good Times Will Come

Bollywood News

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a video through his Twitter account wherein he shared his thoughts about the aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anupam

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher has shared a video message for his fans and followers where he brings up the possibility of a different way of life once the global outbreak of novel Coronavirus comes to an end. The actor shares the hope that the crisis will end someday and that it will cause fundamental changes in human beings.

He has also claimed that this pandemic is one-of-its-kind just like the wars and other catastrophes that have shaken the world in the past.

Have a look at the video:

Read | Anupam Kher looks forward to growing his hair back amid lockdown, share hilarious pictures

In a recent interview with a leading national daily, Anupam Kher revealed that he believed the current global pandemic and the subsequent disaster had been God's way of doing out justice onto human beings. The veteran actor has been vocal about the precautionary measures relating to the virus and has often posted enlightening videos through his social media accounts.

Read | Neena Gupta cherishes old days on World Theatre Day, shares a still with Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher even called himself an eternal optimist and stated that even in the worst situation, there is always a possibility that some good would come out of it. He claimed that the Coronavirus pandemic was an overhauling of the world and that it would make people cherish nature more. Kher also shared a post highlighting his desire to be away from everyone amid the Coronavirus outbreak with pictures of him sitting in isolation at a park.

Have a look:

Read | Anupam Kher's show 'New Amsterdam' pulls down 'Pandemic' episode amid Coronavirus spread

Read | Anupam Kher calls Coronavirus a God's way of telling humans to 'stay out of his space'

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
