Anupam Kher Calls Coronavirus A God's Way Of Telling Humans To 'stay Out Of His Space'

Just like everyone else in the country, Anupam Kher is also currently in self-isolation and has quarantined himself inside his house. However, Anupam Kher is still in touch with his social media followers and constantly posts new videos and images on his official Twitter and Instagram handles. The acclaimed actor recently had an interview with a news organisation, where he opened up about his thoughts on the Coronavirus pandemic and its effects.

Anupam Kher reveals his thoughts on Coronavirus

In a recent interview with a news organisation, Anupam Kher stated that Coronavirus was God's way of telling people to behave like humans and not like Gods. He added that humans are forming a God complex, and the Coronavirus pandemic was God's means of telling humans to stay out of his space. The actor then stated that this one small virus has put everybody in their place as the whole globe is currently on lockdown.

Later, Anupam Kher called himself an eternal optimist and stated that even in the worst situation, there was a possibility that some good would come out of it. He claimed that the Coronavirus pandemic was an overhauling of the world and that it would make people cherish nature more.

The Special 26 actor just recently returned to India from New York, on March 20, 2020. During the interview, the actor praised the security and checkpoints at the airport and revealed that he had received a home Quarantine. He also stated that he was staying away from his loved ones to keep them protected.

He is also vocal about the pandemic on his social media page. Back on Sunday, during the Janta Curfew, Anupam Kher shared a video where he banged a steel plate in appreciation of those who were risking their lives by working during the pandemic. The actor also shared a hilarious video where he talked to his friend, Anil Kapoor, from his balcony.

