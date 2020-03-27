Neena Gupta Cherishes Old Days On World Theatre Day, Shares A Still With Anupam Kher

Neena Gupta last entertained the audience with her performance in the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor is widely appreciated for her comic performances in the movies. The actor gained major recognition in recent years after her performance in the movie Badhaai Ho. On the occasion of World Theatre Day, Neena Gupta went on to share a still from one of her stage performances.

Neena Gupta shared a still from one of her theatre performances. In this still, the actor is seen performing alongside veteran actor Anupam Kher. Since it is a candid picture, both Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher are seen indulged in a conversation on-stage. Neena Gupta is seen carrying a simple look wearing an off-white salwar suit with a veil while Anupam Kher is seen wearing a light blue shirt layered with a royal blue blazer. Neena Gupta shared the picture on the occasion of World Theatre Day.

Neena Gupta has been related to the theatre from her college days. The actor studied at the National School of Drama. Interestingly, Anupam Kher was also a part of the National School of Drama. The duo in June 2019 revisited their days in NSD when they performed in Rakesh Bedi’s much-acclaimed play Mera Who Matlab Nahi Tha. This drama is a story about two long lost lovers who revisit their past after 35 years.

Set in Delhi, the play traces the stories of Preetam Chopra and Hema Roy as they discover the truth about their circumstances, thrash out misunderstandings and re-imagine alternate trajectories. Despite being a year at the National School of Drama (NSD) in the 1970s, the actors never had the chance to perform on stage together until this production, many decades later. The long-running play Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha is also a testimony of their artistic journeys that turn a full circle to the theatre.

