Anupam Kher's Show 'New Amsterdam' Pulls Down 'Pandemic' Episode Amid Coronavirus Spread

NBC has decided not to air the episode of the medical drama New Amsterdam that focuses on a deadly flu epidemic in New York City. The episode of New Amsterdam was scheduled to air on April 7. The producers and the entire team together decided to take a step back from airing the episode.

The episode was initially called Pandemic and the name has now changed to Our Doors Are Always Open. Although the episode was written last year, before the outbreak of Coronavirus, the makers have decided not to air it. Bollywood celebrity Anupam Kher too, is a part of the show, New Amsterdam. Anupam Kher is seen playing the role of Dr. Vijay Kapoor.

Reportedly, New Amsterdam guest star Daniel Dae Kem recently revealed that he had tested positive for the Coronavirus after filming for the episode. One source also revealed that the show’s writer David Schulner too was tested positive of the virus.

In a reported interview, David Schulner said that they had shown how the hospital builds tents in the parking lot because every bed is taken. He also added that the doctors, nurses and medical techs work for back to back shifts because their replacement is impossible.

They also revealed the panicking situation when a pandemic breaks, when people are quarantined and when people die. David Schulner also added that the images they will be putting on the screen will be hard to watch and some would also call it bad in taste. The writer also added that the episode will air later.

The last episode produced before New Amsterdam shut down production which will air on April 14 as the season finale, The reruns will air on March 31 and April 7. New Amsterdam, like other medical shows which were shooting in New York, recently shut down the shooting because of the outbreak of Coronavirus.

